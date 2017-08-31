Uzbek, Kyrgyz sides mull border issues

Baku, Azerbaijan, Aug. 31

By Kamila Aliyeva – Trend:

Uzbekistan and Kyrgyzstan continue joint attempts to resolve state border issues by holding the ongoing bilateral talks.

The regular meeting of the working group, comprised of the Uzbek Governmental delegation and the topographic and land management working group of the Kyrqyz Governmental delegation, on the delimitation and demarcation of the state border is currently underway, a source in Uzbek Foreign Ministry told Trend.

The previous round of negotiations on the issue, during which the sides continued their joint work on the demarcation of certain sections of the borderline, has ended on Aug 13.

In late 2016 the relations between the two countries were improved, which allowed the resumption of the state border negotiations.

Total length of the Uzbek-Kyrgyz border is 1378.44 kilometers. Nearly 50 sections of the borderline, totaling at about 300 kilometers haven’t been delimitated yet.