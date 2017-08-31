Nar - official telecommunication partner of Women's European Volleyball Championship

2017-08-31 16:28 | www.trend.az | 1

Baku, Azerbaijan, Aug. 31

Trend:

Nar was selected as the official telecommunications partner of the final stage of 2017 Women's European Volleyball Championship, to be co-hosted by Azerbaijan and Georgia in the period between September, 22 and October 1, 2017. The mobile operator will take on the role of the leading technological support provider of the event, and will ensure the provision of mobile communications (both voice and data) services to organizers and participants of the European Volleyball Championship, which is to be held simultaneously in Baku and Goygol cities, as well as the capital of Georgia – Tbilisi.

It should be noted that Nar gained a solid experience of supporting major sporting events and projects hosted by our country, since the mobile operator acted as an official partner during the first European Games, held in Azerbaijan two years ago, as well as during the IV Islamic Solidarity Games, held in Baku in May of the current year. As the official telecommunications partner of the final stage of 2017 Women's European Volleyball Championship, the professional team of Nar established a goal to provide the championship’s operating committee with the highest quality of services. Being confident that this great sporting event will become yet another success for Azerbaijan, Nar is proud to do its best and work hard to help the country gain this achievement.

Azerfon company started its operations on March 21, 2007, under the ‘Nar Mobile’ brand name, and within a short period of time became one of the leading companies of the telecommunications and mobile communication industry of Azerbaijan. The ‘Nar’ brand name was later selected as the symbol that resembles the cohesion of the rich cultural and historical heritage of Azerbaijan with the modern life. Nar was the first company in the country to introduce 3G technology and provided the customers with a wide 4G network coverage. With a large network of over 6000 base stations, covering 93% of the country’s territory, Nar provides its subscribers with the highest quality services.

Visit nar.az website for more detailed information about the campaigns, products and projects of Nar.