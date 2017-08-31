Azerbaijan reveals another Armenian disinformation

www.trend.az

Baku, Azerbaijan, Aug. 31

Trend:

Armenian Foreign Ministry’s statement about the alleged ceasefire violation on Aug. 31 during the OSCE monitoring in Azerbaijan’s Tovuz district on the border between the two countries is disinformation, Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry’s Spokesperson Hikmat Hajiyev said.

International observers, who participated in the monitoring, didn’t report any ceasefire violations, he added.

This is another provocation of Armenia in anticipation of Azerbaijani and Armenian foreign ministers’ meeting under the mediation of the OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs within the UN General Assembly session in New York, Hajiyev said.

Armenia is trying to artificially create escalation and negatively affect the peace talks over the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict’s settlement, he noted.