ADB mission due in Azerbaijan

2017-08-31 16:54 | www.trend.az | 0

Baku, Azerbaijan, Aug. 31

By Anvar Mammadov – Trend:

A mission of the Asian Development Bank (ADB) will visit Azerbaijan in September, reads a message posted on the ADB website.

The mission for the Subprogram 1 of the Improving Governance and Public Sector Efficiency Program will be in Baku from Sept. 25 to Oct. 2.

The mission’s aim is to collect data for preparation of the subprogram, within which ADB plans to allocate $300 million to Azerbaijan.

ADB was founded in 1966. Sixty-seven states are its members.

Azerbaijan became an ADB member on Dec. 22, 1999.