Azerbaijan receives no appeals over blogger Lapshin’s extradition

2017-08-31 17:04 | www.trend.az | 0

Baku, Azerbaijan, Aug. 31

By Samir Ali - Trend:

Azerbaijan received no appeals from any country or embassy in connection with the extradition of blogger Alexander Lapshin, sentenced in Azerbaijan, the country’s Ministry of Justice told Trend Aug. 31.

Alexander Lapshin is a citizen of several countries and had a criminal collusion with Armenians in the occupied Azerbaijani territories. He also illegally visited these territories. Lapshin was accused of violating Azerbaijani laws on state border in April 2011 and October 2012.

On Jan. 17, Alexei Stuk, deputy prosecutor general of Belarus, issued a ruling on Lapshin’s extradition to Azerbaijan. Lapshin was brought to Azerbaijan on Feb. 7. On July 20, Lapshin was sentenced to three years in prison by the Baku Grave Crimes Court.