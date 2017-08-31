Uzbek President to visit Turkey soon

Baku, Azerbaijan, Aug 31

By Kamila Aliyeva – Trend:

Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev is expected to pay an official visit to Turkey in autumn, the Uzbek national news agency (UzA) reported.

This was stated in the congratulatory message of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on the occasion of the 26th anniversary of independence of Uzbekistan.

"I am convinced that your upcoming visit to Turkey in October of this year will raise the current state of bilateral cooperation to a new level," Erdogan said in the message.

Erdogan believes that in 2017 relations between the two countries have noticeably developed.

In particular, the meeting of the two leaders in November 2016 in Samarkand "has become a turning point."

Uzbek leader is also expected to visit Kyrgyzstan on Sept. 6 and address the UN General Assembly in New York on Sept. 19.