Free “Coding Kids – Summer Course” project for pupils ends successfully

The lessons under “Coding Kids – Summer IT School”, organized by Barama Innovation and Entrepreneurship Center by Azercell Telecom LLC with the support of PASHA Bank, are over. The award ceremony took place at Boulevard Hotel Baku where 50 schoolchildren were presented the certificates.

Nowadays, in order to get adapted to the rapid changes in the economy, caused by development and growth of technology, gaining digital knowledge is crutial factor. Taking this aspect into account, “Coding Kids – Summer Course” project introduced to the schoolchildren useful possibilities of using computers and phones, other than using them only for games and entertainment. 50 schoolchildren took part in the project which lasted from July 15 till August 25. Through the coding training offered by the Center, a new world opened to the children.

Schoolchildren aged 9-11 and 12-15 attended the lessons three times a week, conducted by instructor Gunay Kazimzada based on interactive methods at Barama Innovation and Entrepreneurship Center. Introduction into IT and Computer Science, Coding Techniques, Creating Apps, Database, Programming Language C++ and other interesting topics were taught to the project participants during 6 weeks.

