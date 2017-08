PM: Turkey to continue resolutely fighting terrorists

2017-08-31 19:16 | www.trend.az | 0

Baku, Azerbaijan, Aug. 31

By Rufiz Hafizoglu – Trend:

Resolute fight against terrorists will be continued inside and outside Turkey, Turkish media quoted Prime Minister Binali Yildirim as saying Aug. 31.

Yildirim said that no power will be able to oppose Turkey’s development.

“Terrorists, aiming at partitioning the Islamic world, will not achieve their goals,” the Turkish PM added.

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @rhafizoglu