Turkey’s Van province bans public events for security reasons

Baku, Azerbaijan, Aug. 31

By Rufiz Hafizoglu – Trend:

Turkey’s eastern province of Van banned holding public events from September 1 for security reasons.

“This decision was taken as part of a state of emergency in Turkey,” the Van governorate said in a message Aug. 31.

On August 2, Ankara governorate banned various events in public places, including parks, for 30 days to ensure security in the capital.

Turkish authorities introduced a state of emergency for a period of three months on July 20, 2016 shortly after the July 15 coup attempt failed. Since then, the state of emergency was three times extended for three months each.

On July 15, 2016, Turkish authorities said a military coup attempt took place in the country as a group of servicemen announced about transition of power to them. However, the rebelling servicemen started to surrender July 16 and Turkish authorities said the coup attempt failed.

More than 250 people were killed during the attempted coup.

