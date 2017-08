Turkmenistan names interim deputy PM for economy

President of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov has decreed to appoint Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers Orazmyrat Gurbannazarov as interim deputy prime minister for economic affairs, the Turkmen government said Aug. 31.

Byashimmyrat Hojamammedov, who previously held this position, was dismissed for health reasons.