Azerbaijani MPs to partake in PACE bureau, committees’ meetings

2017-08-31 20:43 | www.trend.az | 0

Baku, Azerbaijan, Aug. 31

By Elchin Mehdiyev – Trend:

Paris will host meetings of the Bureau of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE), the PACE Committee on Legal Affairs and Human Rights, Committee on Political Affairs and Democracy, and the Monitoring Committee on Sept. 4-7, said the press service of Azerbaijan’s parliament.

The meetings will be attended by a group of Azerbaijani MPs, led by chairman of the parliament’s International and Interparliamentary Relations Committee, head of the Azerbaijani delegation to PACE, Samad Seyidov.

The Azerbaijani delegation will include MPs Sahiba Gafarova, Vusal Huseynov and Sabir Hajiyev.