Azerbaijan marks Eid al-Adha

Baku, Azerbaijan, Sept. 1

Azerbaijan today marks Eid al-Adha (Feast of the Sacrifice). The religious ritual of sacrificing existed long before Islam.

There were new goals and causes of the religious ritual of sacrificing in the Islamic world after the second year of the Hijrah (the year when the Prophet Muhammad moved from Mecca to Medina). Thus, the religious rite of sacrifice created such symbols in Islam as a high spiritual state, religion, patronage, help to others and etc.

The religious rite of sacrifice appeared after the case with the Prophet Ibrahim. Ibrahim dreamed that Allah ordered him to sacrifice his son Ismail to test his faith. As Ibrahim was about to kill his son, Allah stopped him and gave him a lamb to sacrifice instead.

During Eid al-Adha every noble Muslim must sacrifice an animal, as a gift meat to the poor and indigent. The goal is to become a true believer.

Quran says: “Allah needs neither meat, nor blood of an animal, but only your faith”.

Eid al-Adha will be marked within two days – Sept. 1 and 2.