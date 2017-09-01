Nursultan Nazarbayev: Implementation of agreements will give an additional boost to development of strategic cooperation between our countries

Baku, Azerbaijan, Sept.1

President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev has sent a letter of congratulation to President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev on the occasion of the 25th anniversary of the establishment of relations between the two countries.

"It is with immense pleasure that I would like to note that for a quarter of century friendship and mutually beneficial cooperation between the two countries has been rapidly developing and growing year by year," the Kazakh leader said.

"Discussions held during my official visit to your country in April ensured the opening of new boundaries in relations between Kazakhstan and Azerbaijan and determined new priorities of cooperation in various areas. The implementation of the reached agreements will give an additional boost to the development of strategic cooperation between our countries."

"Dear Ilham Heydarovich, taking this opportunity, I wish you the best of health, happiness and success in your state activity and the brotherly people of Azerbaijan peace and prosperity," Nursultan Nazarbayev said.