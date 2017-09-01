2 security guards martyred in southeastern Turkey

Two security guards were martyred in southeastern Turkey by PKK terrorists, security sources said Thursday night, Anadolu reported.

A guard was martyred in Bingol's village of Alincik during an operation by security forces against PKK terrorists, said the sources, who asked not to be named due to restrictions on speaking to the media.

Another guard was wounded in the operation and was taken to Bingol State Hospital.

The operation in the area is ongoing, the sources added.

Meanwhile, security guard Mehmet Paksoy was also martyred by PKK terrorists in front of his home in Sirnak's Uludere district.

In 2014, Paksoy stood as a candidate for mayor of Uludere from the ruling Justice and Development (AK) Party.

The PKK -- listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the U.S. and EU -- resumed its armed campaign against Turkey in July 2015.

Since then, it has been responsible for the deaths of some 1,200 Turkish security personnel and civilians.