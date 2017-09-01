Rouhani: Tehran ready to broaden ties with Qatar

President Hassan Rouhani in a telephone talk with Qatari emir on Thursday underlined that Tehran welcomes further deepening of ties with Qatar as a friendly country, Press TV reported.

He also voiced Iran's readiness for strengthening friendly relations among regional Muslim states.

During telephone conversation, Rouhani congratulated Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani on Eid al-Adha, saying that Iran deems whatever imposed on Qatar unjust and tension-fostering and will do its best regarding collaboration with Qatari nation and government and regional stability.

He also underlined regional consultations between the two countries as well as reinforcing cooperation in line with mutual interests.

Qatari emir, for his part, congratulated Rouhani and Iranian government and nation on Eid al-Adha, saying that Qatar favors deepening of relations with Iran in all fields and considers development of ties beneficial to both sides.

Appreciating Iran for its principled stance in support of Qatar against unfair sanctions, he said that Qatari nation and government are thankful of Iran for its opposition towards the embargos and opening its air, land and sea borders to it and they will never forget it.

Prospects for promoting Tehran-Doha relations in all political, economic and cultural sectors is promising, he said, noting that Qatar is ready for taking advantage of the historic opportunity in line with enhancing ties with Iran in all fields.