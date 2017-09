Japan Finance Minister Aso cancels US trip due to North Korea situation

Japanese Finance Minister Taro Aso said on Friday that he was cancelling a planned trip to the United States for preparatory economic talks because of the situation in North Korea, Reuters reported.

Aso told a news conference after a cabinet meeting that he had conveyed his intention to the U.S. side, which he said had showed understanding.