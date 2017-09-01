Turkey improving its transport system, says ministry

2017-09-01 08:23 | www.trend.az | 0

Baku, Azerbaijan, Sept. 1

By Rufiz Hafizoglu – Trend:

Turkey’s transport system will be improved as part of the government’s "Vision 2023" plan, the Turkish Ministry of Transport, Maritime and Communications told Trend.

According to the ministry, some measures will be taken in order to improve the transport system.

"In cities, where the population exceeds 100,000 people, the transport management system will be fully transformed into electronic format," said the ministry.

Meanwhile, the sale of small vehicles, as well as cars with hybrid engines, will be encouraged in order to reduce greenhouse gases.

"Taxes will be reduced in order to increase the number of vehicles with hybrid and electric engines. Moreover, at least 150 kilometers of bicycle roads will be built in each major city," said the ministry.

According to the ministry, it is also planned to reconstruct and build railway and bus stations.

The length of the high-speed railway line will be increased up to 10,000 kilometer within the country until 2023, said the ministry.

The first railway was built in Turkey’s western province of Izmir in 1860 and its length was 357 kilometers.

