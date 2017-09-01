Armenia 126 times breaks ceasefire with Azerbaijan in 24 hours

Baku, Azerbaijan, Sept. 1

Over the past 24 hours, Armenia’s armed forces, using heavy machine guns, have 126 times violated the ceasefire along the line of contact between Azerbaijani and Armenian troops, the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry said Sept. 1.

Azerbaijani army positions in Kohnegishlag village of the Agstafa district, Kemerli, Gizilhajili villages of the Gazakh district underwent fire from the Armenian army positions located on the nameless heights of the Noyemberyan district, as well as on the nameless heights and in Berkaber, Paravakar villages of the Ijevan district.

Meanwhile, Azerbaijani army positions in Aghdam, Munjuglu and Garalar villages of the Tovuz district of Azerbaijan were shelled from the Armenian army positions located on the nameless heights and in Mosesgekh, Chinari, Aygedzor villages of the Berd district of Armenia.

Azerbaijani army positions on the nameless heights and in Zamanli village of the Gadabay district underwent fire from the Armenian army positions located on the nameless heights of the Krasnoselsk district.

Moreover, Azerbaijani army positions were shelled from the Armenian positions located near the Armenian-occupied Goyarkh, Chilaburt, Yarimja villages of the Tartar district, Taghibayli, Shikhlar, Bash Garvand, Javahirli, Abdinli, Qaraqashli, Novruzlu, Marzili villages of the Aghdam district, Kuropatkino village of the Khojavand district, Ashagi Veysalli, Garvand, Garakhanbayli, Ashagi Seyidahmadli, Gorgan, Kurdler and Horadiz villages of the Fuzuli district, Nuzgar village of the Jabrayil district, as well as from the positions located on the nameless heights of the Goranboy, Tartar, Aghdam, Khojavand and Fuzuli districts of Azerbaijan.

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, in 1992 Armenian armed forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts.

The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations. Armenia has not yet implemented four UN Security Council resolutions on withdrawal of its armed forces from the Nagorno-Karabakh and the surrounding districts.

ВС Армении нарушили режим прекращения огня 126 раз

БАКУ /Trend/ - Подразделения вооруженных сил Армении, используя крупнокалиберные пулеметы, в течение суток нарушили режим прекращения огня в различных направлениях фронта 126 раз, сообщает в пятницу минобороны Азербайджана.

С позиций, расположенных на безымянных высотах на территории Ноемберянского района, в селах Беркабер, Паравакар и на безымянных высотах на территории Иджеванского района, в селах Мосесгех, Чинари, Айгедзор и на безымянных высотах на территории Бердского района и на безымянных высотах на территории Красносельского района Армении подверглись обстрелу позиции Вооруженных сил Азербайджана в селах Кохнегышлаг Агстафинского района, Кемерли, Гызылгаджылы Газахского района, в селах Агдам, Мунджуглу и Гаралар Товузского района, в селе Заманлы и на безымянных высотах на территории Гедабекского района.

Позиции Вооруженных Сил Азербайджана были также обстреляны с позиций, расположенных близ оккупированных сел Гейарх, Чилябюрт, Ярымджа Тертерского района, Тагыбейли, Шыхлар, Баш Карвенд, Джевахирли, Абдинли, Гарагашлы, Новрузлу, Мерзили Агдамского района, Куропаткино Ходжавендского района, Ашагы Вейселли, Карвенд, Гараханбейли, Ашагы Сейидахмедли, Горган, Кюрдляр, Горадиз Физулинского района, Нюзгяр Джебраильского района, а также с позиций, дислоцированных на безымянных высотах на территории Геранбойского, Тертерского, Агдамского, Ходжавендского и Физулинского районов.