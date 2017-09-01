Turkey welcomes liberation of Iraq’s Tal Afar city from IS militants

Baku, Azerbaijan, Sept. 1

By Rufiz Hafizoglu – Trend:

Turkey welcomes the liberation of Iraq’s Tal Afar city from the militants of the Islamic State (IS) terrorist group, the Turkish foreign ministry told Trend Sept. 1.

"Turkey also expresses condolences to Tal Afar residents who have suffered heavy losses from the IS," the ministry said. "The country ready to render any support to the Iraqi authorities.”

Iraqi Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi announced about the victory of the Iraqi military over the IS militants in Tal Afar city Aug. 31.

A military operation has been conducted in Iraq’s north-western Tal Afar city since August 20.

