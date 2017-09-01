Erdogan dismisses US court's indictment against his security guards

Baku, Azerbaijan, Sept. 1

By Rufiz Hafizoglu – Trend:

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has rejected the US court’s indictment against his security guards, who put pressure on Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK) supporters in Washington DC, during the president’s visit to the US, the Turkish media reported Sept. 1.

“The US court’s decision has no significance for Turkey,” President Erdogan said following the Eid al-Adha holiday prayer in Istanbul.

President Erdogan added that instead of providing him with security, the US authorities let PKK supporters hold a rally directed against the president of another country.

The Turkish president said that the US is currently hiding Fethullah Gulen, whose involvement in the military coup attempt in Turkey has been proved.

