Rice tops Iran’s imports

Baku, Azerbaijan, Aug. 30

By Fatih Karimov – Trend:

Iran imported 48.041 million tons of goods, worth $19.442 billion, during the first five months of the current fiscal year (started March 20, 2017).

The figure indicates a 16.49 percent increase in terms of value compared to the same period of preceding year, the Iranian Customs Administration reported Aug. 30.

Average price for each ton of Iran’s imported goods in the mentioned period was around $1,367, indicating a rise by 8.84 percent, YOY.

Rice worth $963 million topped the list of Iran's imported goods during the five-month period.

Corn fodder ($612 million), cars with 1,500-2,000 cc engines ($515 million), car parts ($434 million) and soybean meal ($410 million) were the other goods mainly imported to the Islamic Republic in the first five months of the current fiscal year (March 20-Aug. 22).

China was the main exporter of goods to Iran in the mentioned period. Iran imported $4.256 billion worth of goods from China in the five-month period.

After China, the UAE ($3.341 billion), South Korea ($1.346 billion), India ($1.266 billion) and Turkey ($1.138 billion) were other four biggest exporters of goods to Iran.