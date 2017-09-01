TAPI pipeline construction under preparation in Afghanistan, Pakistan

2017-09-01

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan, Sept. 1

By Huseyn Hasanov - Trend

Currently, the preparatory work related to the construction of the Turkmenistan-Afghanistan-Pakistan-India (TAPI) gas pipeline is being carried out on the territory of Afghanistan and Pakistan, the Turkmen Dovlet Habarlary state news agency cited the country’s Deputy Prime Minister Maksat Babayev, as saying.

Babayev, who oversees the Turkmen oil and gas complex, also added that the Turkmen section of TAPI pipeline is being laid in accordance with the approved plans.

Annual capacity of TAPI gas pipeline will reach 33 billion cubic meters. Total length of the TAPI pipeline will be 1,814 kilometers.