Buta Airways makes first commercial flight to Tbilisi (PHOTO)

2017-09-01 16:11 | www.trend.az | 0

Tbilisi, Georgia, Sept. 1

By Vugar Imanov - Trend:

Azerbaijani journalists have become the first passengers at the new Embraer 190 airplane of Buta Airways, established under Azerbaijan Airlines CJSC (AZAL), which flew from the Heydar Aliyev International Airport to the Shota Rustaveli Tbilisi International Airport as part of the promotional tour this morning.

“Four flights a week will be made till October 29, while the number of flights will be increased up to ten respectively in accordance with winter flight schedule,” Jamil Manizade, director of Buta Airways, said at a press conference.

"All this became possible due to the most affordable prices for air tickets - starting from 29 euro,” he said.

At present, Buta Airways sells tickets for the flights to Kazan, Mineralnye Vody, Moscow, and Moscow-Ganja, as well as St. Petersburg and Istanbul (Sabiha Gokcen International Airport) in accordance with the winter flight schedule.

"We are considering many potential destinations for Buta Airways,” he said. “But we decided to start with the most popular destinations among the population and their list will be further expanded."

Flights are made via Brazilian aircraft - Embraer. Aircraft are super modern and comfortable.

Manizade added that the activity of Buta Airways will make a significant contribution to the development of tourism in the country.

Azerbaijani Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary Ambassador to Georgia Dursun Hasanov added that the cooperation between the two countries in the sphere of tourism is at a high level and the activity of Buta Airways will contribute to the development of tourism.

Buta Airways will carry out flights to the most popular destinations. Buta Airways has been making flights from Baku to Moscow, Kyiv, Antalya, Kazan, Mineralnye Vody, Tbilisi and Tehran since September 1.

The carrier will launch flights to Istanbul and St. Petersburg and from Ganja to Moscow starting from October 29 in accordance with the winter flight schedule.

The minimum tariff will be 29 euros for the one-way ticket for all flights. Buta Airways operates on a typical low-cost scheme, which will offer a number of services on board at an additional fee.

Buta Airways is the first low-cost airline in Azerbaijan, a structural unit of the CJSC Azerbaijan Airlines (AZAL). It was founded in December 2016. The Airline’s fleet consists of modern Embraer aircrafts. The Airline is based in Baku, at the Heydar Aliyev International Airport.

