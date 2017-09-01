Baku fully ready for hosting European Championships - UEG

Baku, Azerbaijan, Sept. 1

By Anvar Mammadov – Trend:

Baku’s National Gymnastic Arena has been fully prepared for hosting the 26th European Championships in Trampoline, Double Mini-Trampoline and Tumbling in 2018, Vladimir Zeman, president of the UEG trampoline technical committee, told Trend Sept. 1.

Zeman added that Baku’s arena is one of the best in Europe for holding major competitions.

"We came to Baku first of all to see the preparation for the competitions and hold a meeting of the Technical Committee within two days,” he said.

He said that Baku also has great experience in holding major competitions.

"The European Games were held in Baku two years ago at the highest level,” he said. “Baku has already hosted two Trampoline World Cups and World Cups in other gymnastic disciplines."

Zeman said that the country’s arena has been fully prepared for hosting the Trampoline World Championship.

"Azerbaijan has already hosted the World Cups,” he added. “The country will host the European Championships in Trampoline, Double Mini-Trampoline and Tumbling in 2018. I think that the country is fully ready for Trampoline World Championship.”