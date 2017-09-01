Iran’s non-oil exports hit $17B in 5 months

2017-09-01

Baku, Azerbaijan, Aug. 30

By Fatih Karimov– Trend:

Iran's non-oil exports, including gas condensates, have reached $17.193 billion during the first five months of the current fiscal year (started March 20, 2017).

The figure indicates a fall of 4.95 percent, compared to the same period of preceding year, Iran's Custom Administration reported, Aug. 30.

Iran includes gas condensate and some raw hydrocarbon products, like propane, butane, etc. in its non-oil export basket.

The volume of the exported goods had reached 14.225 million tons in the 5-month period.

The average price for each ton of Iran's non-oil goods in the mentioned period was around $358, indicating a rise of 3.47 percent, YOY.

During the period, the country had exported $2.92 billion worth of condensate (5.39 percent less, YOY).

Film grade polyethylene (worth $652 million), liquefied propane (worth $576 million), gasoline excluded light oils and products (worth $555 million) and methanol (worth $498 million) where other top exported goods in the 5-month period (March 20-Aug. 21).

Iran had exported $6 billion worth of petrochemicals, during the period, which is 2 percent more, compared to the same period of the preceding year.

China was the main importer of the Iranian goods during the 5-month period. Iran’s non-oil exports to China have registered a rise of 10 percent and stood at $3.743 billion.

Iraq ($2.604 billion, increase of 4 percent) The United Arab Emirates ($2.583 billion, fall of 14.5 percent), South Korea ($1.676 billion, 8 percent increase) and India ($1.199 billion, fall of 4.5 percent) were other top importers of Iranian non-oil goods during the first five months of current Iranian fiscal year.