Iran’s car imports up by 43%

Baku, Azerbaijan, Aug. 30

By Fatih Karimov– Trend:

Iran imported 38,000 cars, worth $1.042 billion, during the first five months of the current fiscal year (started March 20, 2017).

The country’s car imports indicate a rise of 43 percent, compared to the same period of the preceding year. It should be noted that, Iran had imported 26,500 vehicles last year, the Trade Promotion Organization of Iran reported, Aug. 30.

The value of the imported cars also registered a rise of 50 percent, YOY, compared to the imported, in first five months of preceding year, cars valued at $700 million.

Iran’s car imports in the fifth Iranian calendar month (July 20-Aug. 21) stood at 12,000 vehicles, worth $289.3 million.

Over 1.350 million cars were produced in Iran, last fiscal year.

The country plans to increase annual car production level to 3 million cars in the next five years.