3 Azerbaijani citizens released from prison in Libya

2017-09-02 09:24 | www.trend.az | 0

Baku, Azerbaijan, Sept. 2

Trend:

Three Azerbaijani citizens (Namiq Salmanov, Movlud Rashidbayli and Farid Aliyev), who were imprisoned in Libya, were released Aug. 31, 2017 following long negotiations held by Azerbaijan’s Foreign Ministry with the relevant structures of Libya, the ministry told Trend.

Story still developing