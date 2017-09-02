Germany interested in using Azerbaijan’s transit potential – envoy

Baku, Azerbaijan, Aug. 31

By Seba Aghayeva – Trend:

Germany is interested in using transit potential of Azerbaijan, and this issue was put on the agenda of negotiations at various levels, Azerbaijani Ambassador to Germany Ramin Hasanov said in an interview with Trend.

He stated that by late 2017, it is planned to organize a business forum in Germany dedicated to transit, transport and logistics opportunities of Azerbaijan, after which the interest in cooperation in this field will grow further.

"The recently carried out economic reforms, including measures to diversify the [Azerbaijani] economy, improved the business environment in the country evermore. As a result, Azerbaijan has become one of the most attractive countries for foreign investors worldwide. The favorable investment climate in the country also creates a huge potential for further growth of economic ties between Azerbaijan and Germany," said Hasanov.

"Among the priority tasks of the diplomatic mission is familiarizing Germany with investment climate in Azerbaijan, involving German companies as investors, as well as supporting Azerbaijani companies, interested in the German market and building business relationships."

"Certainly, German companies are showing interest in the free trade zone and industrial parks, being created in Azerbaijan," the diplomat added.

Several economic missions from Germany have already visited Azerbaijan, and another high-level delegation will visit the country in October this year, according to him. "The mission will include representatives of government agencies and large companies. During the visit, talks will be held on the possibility of participation of German companies in the free trade zone project and in industrial parks, as well as on the use of transit potential of the country."

"Now, the main area for investments in Azerbaijan that German companies are interested in and where there are many interesting cooperation opportunities for German investors, is the transport sector, and particularly the Baku International Sea Trade Port," Hasanov said.

A free trade zone is being created in Alat settlement of the Garadagh district in Baku. The new Baku International Sea Trade Port is also included in the free trade zone.

"Given the fact that the government of Azerbaijan has opted for reforming the economy, modernizing the transport infrastructure and creating a number of technological, industrial and agricultural parks as its priotiry, we expect to engage more German companies to cooperation with Azerbaijan," the envoy added.