President Aliyev congratulates Vietnamese counterpart

2017-09-02

Baku, Azerbaijan, Sept. 2

Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev has sent a congratulatory letter to President of Vietnam Tran Dai Quang.

“On behalf of the people of Azerbaijan and on my own behalf, I extend my sincere congratulations to you and all your people on the occasion of the national holiday of your country – Independence Day,” Ilham Aliyev said in his letter.

“Azerbaijani-Vietnamese relations are based on good traditions. I believe that our steps aimed at strengthening and developing friendship and cooperation between the two countries will further serve the best interests of our nations.”

“On this remarkable day, I wish you the best of health, success in your activities, and the friendly people of Vietnam peace and prosperity,” Ilham Aliyev said.