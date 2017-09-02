Trump invites Kazakh counterpart to Washington

2017-09-02

Baku, Azerbaijan, Sept. 2

By Kamila Aliyeva – Trend:

US President Donald Trump and his Kazakh counterpart Nursultan Nazarbayev had a phone conversation Sept. 1, the press service of Kazakh Presidential Palace Akorda reported.

During the talks, the US president congratulated Nazarbayev on successfully holding the international exhibition EXPO 2017 in Astana and highly appreciated the participation of an American delegation in the event.

The two leaders noted the importance of their May 21 meeting during the 2017 Riyadh Summit in strengthening of cooperation between Astana and Washington.

Nazarbayev informed the US president about the Organization of Islamic Cooperation Summit on Science and Technology, which is to be held in Astana Sept. 10-11.

The two sides discussed the state of the Kazakh-American relations and prospects for their development, as well as topical issues of regional and international agenda.

They also agreed to step up bilateral trade and economic cooperation.

During their phone conversation, Nazarbayev and Trump paid special attention to the state of US-Russia relations. Nazarbayev expressed hope for normalization of the dialogue between Washington and Moscow.

Trump also invited the Kazakh president to visit Washington.

At the end of their conversation, the heads of state confirmed their intention to maintain regular dialogue on issues of mutual interest.