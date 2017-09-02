Weekly review of Azerbaijani currency market

2017-09-02 13:42 | www.trend.az | 0
Baku, Azerbaijan, Sept. 2
By Azad Hasanli – Trend:
The official exchange rate of Azerbaijani manat against the US dollar set by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) decreased by 0.0001 manats (0.0059 percent) last week.
Accordingly, the average rate was set at 1.70095 AZN/USD.
|
Official AZN/USD exchange rate
|
Aug. 21
|
1.7008
|
Aug. 28
|
1.7009
|
Aug. 22
|
1.7008
|
Aug. 29
|
1.7009
|
Aug. 23
|
1.7009
|
Aug. 30
|
1.7010
|
Aug. 24
|
1.7009
|
Aug. 31
|
1.7010
|
Aug. 25
|
1.7009
|
Sept. 1
|
-
|
Average weekly
|
1.70086
|
Average weekly
|
1.70095
The official exchange rate of manat against euro set by the CBA increased by 0.0072 manats or 0.36 percent last week.
Accordingly, the average AZN/EUR rate was set at 2.03035 manats.
|
Official AZN/EUR exchange rate
|
Aug. 21
|
1.9988
|
Aug. 28
|
2.0276
|
Aug. 22
|
2.0081
|
Aug. 29
|
2.0367
|
Aug. 23
|
2.0003
|
Aug. 30
|
2.0367
|
Aug. 24
|
2.0075
|
Aug. 31
|
2.0204
|
Aug. 25
|
2.0067
|
Sept. 1
|
-
|
Average weekly
|
2.00428
|
Average weekly
|
2.03035
The official exchange rate of manat to Turkish lira set by the CBA increased by 0.0017 manats or 0.35 percent last week.
Accordingly, the average AZN/TRY rate was set at 0.49285 manats.
|
Official AZN/TRY exchange rate
|
Aug. 21
|
0.4835
|
Aug. 28
|
0.4939
|
Aug. 22
|
0.4862
|
Aug. 29
|
0.4921
|
Aug. 23
|
0.4864
|
Aug. 30
|
0.4932
|
Aug. 24
|
0.4887
|
Aug. 31
|
0.4922
|
Aug. 25
|
0.4879
|
Sept. 1
|
-
|
Average weekly
|
0.48654
|
Average weekly
|
0.49285
Last week, the price of one ounce of gold increased by 39.5917 manats or by 1.8 percent.
Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of gold stood at 2,223.57785 manats.
|
Change in price of one ounce of gold
|
Aug. 21
|
2,203.8966
|
Aug. 28
|
2,186.1668
|
Aug. 22
|
2,198.9643
|
Aug. 29
|
2,239.3624
|
Aug. 23
|
2,184.2958
|
Aug. 30
|
2,243.0237
|
Aug. 24
|
2,188.4630
|
Aug. 31
|
2,225.7585
|
Aug. 25
|
2,192.4601
|
Sept. 1
|
-
|
Average weekly
|
2,193.61596
|
Average weekly
|
2,223.57785