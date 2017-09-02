AZ EN RU TR
Weekly review of Azerbaijani currency market

2017-09-02

Baku, Azerbaijan, Sept. 2

By Azad Hasanli – Trend:

The official exchange rate of Azerbaijani manat against the US dollar set by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) decreased by 0.0001 manats (0.0059 percent) last week.

Accordingly, the average rate was set at 1.70095 AZN/USD.

Official AZN/USD exchange rate

Aug. 21

1.7008

Aug. 28

1.7009

Aug. 22

1.7008

Aug. 29

1.7009

Aug. 23

1.7009

Aug. 30

1.7010

Aug. 24

1.7009

Aug. 31

1.7010

Aug. 25

1.7009

Sept. 1

-

Average weekly

1.70086

Average weekly

1.70095

The official exchange rate of manat against euro set by the CBA increased by 0.0072 manats or 0.36 percent last week.

Accordingly, the average AZN/EUR rate was set at 2.03035 manats.

Official AZN/EUR exchange rate

Aug. 21

1.9988

Aug. 28

2.0276

Aug. 22

2.0081

Aug. 29

2.0367

Aug. 23

2.0003

Aug. 30

2.0367

Aug. 24

2.0075

Aug. 31

2.0204

Aug. 25

2.0067

Sept. 1

-

Average weekly

2.00428

Average weekly

2.03035

The official exchange rate of manat to Turkish lira set by the CBA increased by 0.0017 manats or 0.35 percent last week.

Accordingly, the average AZN/TRY rate was set at 0.49285 manats.

Official AZN/TRY exchange rate

Aug. 21

0.4835

Aug. 28

0.4939

Aug. 22

0.4862

Aug. 29

0.4921

Aug. 23

0.4864

Aug. 30

0.4932

Aug. 24

0.4887

Aug. 31

0.4922

Aug. 25

0.4879

Sept. 1

-

Average weekly

0.48654

Average weekly

0.49285

Last week, the price of one ounce of gold increased by 39.5917 manats or by 1.8 percent.

Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of gold stood at 2,223.57785 manats.

Change in price of one ounce of gold

Aug. 21

2,203.8966

Aug. 28

2,186.1668

Aug. 22

2,198.9643

Aug. 29

2,239.3624

Aug. 23

2,184.2958

Aug. 30

2,243.0237

Aug. 24

2,188.4630

Aug. 31

2,225.7585

Aug. 25

2,192.4601

Sept. 1

-

Average weekly

2,193.61596

Average weekly

2,223.57785

