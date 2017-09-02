Weekly review of Azerbaijani currency market

Baku, Azerbaijan, Sept. 2

By Azad Hasanli – Trend:

The official exchange rate of Azerbaijani manat against the US dollar set by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) decreased by 0.0001 manats (0.0059 percent) last week.

Accordingly, the average rate was set at 1.70095 AZN/USD.

Official AZN/USD exchange rate Aug. 21 1.7008 Aug. 28 1.7009 Aug. 22 1.7008 Aug. 29 1.7009 Aug. 23 1.7009 Aug. 30 1.7010 Aug. 24 1.7009 Aug. 31 1.7010 Aug. 25 1.7009 Sept. 1 - Average weekly 1.70086 Average weekly 1.70095

The official exchange rate of manat against euro set by the CBA increased by 0.0072 manats or 0.36 percent last week.

Accordingly, the average AZN/EUR rate was set at 2.03035 manats.

Official AZN/EUR exchange rate Aug. 21 1.9988 Aug. 28 2.0276 Aug. 22 2.0081 Aug. 29 2.0367 Aug. 23 2.0003 Aug. 30 2.0367 Aug. 24 2.0075 Aug. 31 2.0204 Aug. 25 2.0067 Sept. 1 - Average weekly 2.00428 Average weekly 2.03035

The official exchange rate of manat to Turkish lira set by the CBA increased by 0.0017 manats or 0.35 percent last week.

Accordingly, the average AZN/TRY rate was set at 0.49285 manats.

Official AZN/TRY exchange rate Aug. 21 0.4835 Aug. 28 0.4939 Aug. 22 0.4862 Aug. 29 0.4921 Aug. 23 0.4864 Aug. 30 0.4932 Aug. 24 0.4887 Aug. 31 0.4922 Aug. 25 0.4879 Sept. 1 - Average weekly 0.48654 Average weekly 0.49285

Last week, the price of one ounce of gold increased by 39.5917 manats or by 1.8 percent.

Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of gold stood at 2,223.57785 manats.