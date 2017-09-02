Turkey intelligence service detains IS courier



Baku, Azerbaijan, Sept. 2

By Rufiz Hafizoglu – Trend:

Turkey’s intelligence service detained an Iraqi citizen linked to the “Islamic State” (IS) terrorist group.

Turkish media say the detainee is one of the main couriers of the IS.

The detained Iraqi national was carrying documents containing information on coordinates and location of important strategic facilities in Turkey.

The Iraqi national was detained in a special operation at the Sabiha Gokcen International Airport in Istanbul before leaving for Baghdad.

Searches on the Iraqi national also revealed a list with names of Turkish and foreign citizens who have close ties with the detainee.