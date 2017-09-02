Ilham Aliyev opens Lankaran-Masalli section of Alat-Astara-Iran border highway (PHOTO)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Sept. 2

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has attended the opening of the 22.2-km Lankaran-Masalli section of the Alat-Astara-Iran state border highway, which is undergoing a major overhaul.

The head of state viewed stands reflecting the technical and economic indicators of the road.

Chairman of Azeravtoyol Open Joint Stock Company Saleh Mammadov informed the head of state of the work done under the project.

The Alat-Astara-Iran state border highway is being reconstructed in accordance with “The State Program for Development of Districts of the Republic of Azerbaijan in 2014-2018”, under an agreement signed between the government of Azerbaijan and the Asian Development Bank in 2008.

The four-lane Lankaran-Masalli section of the highway is 26.5 meters in width. Ten bridges were built on the road.

President Ilham Aliyev cut the ribbon symbolizing the opening of the road.