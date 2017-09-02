Azerbaijani oil prices for Aug. 28-Sept. 1

2017-09-02 14:42 | www.trend.az | 0

Baku, Azerbaijan, Sept. 2

By Azad Hasanli – Trend:

Average price of AZERI LT CIF, extracted at Azerbaijan’s Azeri-Chirag-Gunashli block of fields, was $53.99 per barrel on Aug. 28-Sept. 1 or $0.08 per barrel more than the previous week.

The highest price of AZERI LT was $54.7 per barrel, while the lowest price was $53.38 per barrel, during the reported period.

Azerbaijan sells AZERI LT via the Turkish port of Ceyhan and Georgian ports - Batumi and Supsa. The oil is supplied to Ceyhan via the BTC pipeline and to Georgia via the Baku-Supsa pipeline and railway.

Average price of URALS (EX-NOVO), exported from Azerbaijan via the Novorossiysk port, was $49.9 per barrel on Aug. 28-Sept. 1 or $0.27 per barrel less than the previous week.

The highest price for URALS was $50.5 per barrel and the lowest price was $49.4 per barrel on Aug. 28-Sept. 1.

Azerbaijan sells the oil supplied via the Baku-Novorossiysk pipeline through Russia’s Novorossiysk port.

Average price of Brent Dated was $52.35 per barrel on Aug. 28-Sept. 1 or $0.44 per barrel more than the previous week.

The highest price for Brent was $53.02 per barrel and the lowest price was $51.75 during the reporting period.