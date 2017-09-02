Zarif: Iran eyes expanded ties with entire world

Baku, Azerbaijan, Sept. 2

By Fatih Karimov – Trend:

Having ties with the entire world is in favor of Iran, says the Islamic Republic’s Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif.

“In today’s world, we cannot have relations only with a certain part of the world and forget about the rest,” the Iranian government’s news portal quoted Zarif as saying Sept. 2.

The top Iranian diplomat further said that any country has to communicate with the entire world in order to have a successful foreign policy.

He added that President Hassan Rouhani’s administration plans to expand Iran’s ties with rest of the world in coming four years.

However, he underlined that the policy should be carried out within certain principles.

Zarif said the Iranian supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei also emphasized that Iran’s international ties should not be limited to certain regions.