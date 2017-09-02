Ilham Aliyev opens Masalli-Jalilabad road after reconstruction (PHOTO)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Sept. 2

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has attended the opening of the 32.2-km Masalli-Jalilabad section of the Alat-Astara-Iran state border highway, which is undergoing a major overhaul.

Chairman of Azeravtoyol Open Joint Stock Company Saleh Mammadov informed the head of state of the work done under the project.

The reconstruction is being carried out on the following sections of the highway: the 25-km Yenikand-Salyan, 24.8-km Salyan-Shorsulu, 30.1-km Shorsulu-Jalilabad, 32.2-km Masalli-Jalilabad and 61.4-km Masalli-Astara sections.

The 32.2-km Masalli-Jalilabad section of the Alat-Astara-Iran state border highway has been reconstructed in accordance with “The State Program for Development of Districts of the Republic of Azerbaijan in 2014-2018”, which was approved by President Ilham Aliyev.

President Aliyev cut the ribbon symbolizing the opening of the road.