Date of Erdogan's visit to Kazakhstan revealed

2017-09-02 15:57 | www.trend.az | 0

Baku, Azerbaijan, Sept. 2

By Kamila Aliyeva – Trend:

A telephone conversation between Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and his Kazakh counterpart Nursultan Nazarbayev was held Sept. 2, according to the information published on the official website of Kazakh President.

Erdogan congratulated Nazarbayev on the holiday of Kurban Ait, wished him good health and success, and prosperity to the people of Kazakhstan.

During the conversation, the two sides discussed the state and prospects of bilateral cooperation, as well as the upcoming official visit of Turkish President to Astana on September 9 this year.

The leaders of the countries also exchanged views on the issues of holding the first OIC Summit on Science and Technology, which is to be held in Astana Sept. 10-11.

The sides agreed to continue constructive dialogue for further deepening of Kazakh-Turkish relations in a wide range of areas.

The conversation took place on the initiative of the Turkish side.