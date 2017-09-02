Training and Methodology Center for Sustainable Development Goals launched in Ashgabat

2017-09-02 15:58 | www.trend.az | 0

Baku, Azerbaijan, Sept. 2

By Kamila Aliyeva – Trend:

An opening ceremony of the new training and methodology center for sustainable development goals (SDG) took place at the Institute of International Relations in the Turkmen Foreign Ministry Sept. 1, according to the information published on the official website of the United Nations in Turkmenistan.

The creation of the center is aimed at educating young people on the importance of SDGs.

The ceremony was attended by the head of UNICEF in Turkmenistan Shaheen Nilofer who launched the center on behalf of all UN agencies.

“We see the SDG training and methodology center as an essential vehicle to support national implementation of the 2030 Agenda in Turkmenistan and national commitments to sustainable development,” she said while addressing the event.

Nilofer also noted that the center is expected to open an international window for sharing Turkmenistan’s experiences as well as learning from others.

Head of UNICEF in her speech stated that “the UN Country Team in Turkmenistan fully supports the newly established SDG center and is willing to provide all possible assistance and cooperation to the national partners in the realization of above mentioned objectives.”

It is envisaged that the center will become a platform for learning and increasing the knowledge of the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development across the country. This will be achieved through training, development of methodology to teach SDGs, and interaction with civil servants, NGOs and the private sector.