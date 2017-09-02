Ilham Aliyev attends launch of water supply, sewage systems in Jalilabad (PHOTO)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Sept. 2

Trend:

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has attended the launch of water supply and sewage systems in the city of Jalilabad.

Chairman of Azerbaijan Melioration and Water Management Company Ahmad Ahmadzade informed the head of state of the project to reconstruct the city’s water supply system and build a sewage infrastructure.

The project is being implemented under the National Water Supply and Sanitation Project, funded by the World Bank. The project provides for the improvement of water supply and sewage infrastructure for 77,000 people in the city of Jalilabad.

President Ilham Aliyev met with local residents there. Local resident, Honored Teacher Garanfil Ahmadova thanked the head of state for his attention to the development of Jalilabad.

President Aliyev pressed a button to launch the water supply system.