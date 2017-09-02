Ashgabat, Ankara ready to build up multifaceted partnership

2017-09-02 16:21 | www.trend.az | 0

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan, Sept. 2

By Huseyn Hasanov– Trend:

Turkmen President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov and his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan had a telephone conversation, the Turkmen government said in a message.

The conversation took place on the initiative of the Turkish side, according to the message.

During the conversation, the sides noted that there are favorable prospects for further enhancing fruitful multifaceted partnership between the two countries, the message said.

The parties noted the importance of regular contacts at the highest and intergovernmental level, as well as meetings of business circles of the two countries.

“The presidents stressed the importance of Turkmen-Turkish relations in humanitarian sphere due to the centuries-old spiritual and cultural ties between the two peoples,” said the message. “The sides noted that they aim to deepen fruitful contacts in the spheres of culture, sport and tourism.”