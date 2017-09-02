Ilham Aliyev views Jalilabad Telecom Network’s administrative & technological building

Baku, Azerbaijan, Sept. 2

Trend:

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has viewed conditions at the newly-reconstructed administrative and technological building of Jalilabad Telecommunications Network.

Minister of Transport, Communications and High Technologies Ramin Guluzade informed the head of state of the work done here.

The four-story building, which occupies a total area of 1,700 square meters, underwent a complete overhaul. Extensive landscaping was done around the building, green areas were created, and lighting system was installed here.

Jalilabad Telecommunications Network features the Shabaka center, which will provide all postal and telecommunications services for citizens, including internet access, IMEI registration, e-government and e-signature services, currency exchange, and the sale of air tickets and tourism packages.

President Ilham Aliyev was informed of the e-government payment system in the Shabaka center, which gives citizens the opportunity to pay their utility bills and make other payments.