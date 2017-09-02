Ilham Aliyev attends opening of overhauled highway

2017-09-02 16:56 | www.trend.az | 0

Baku, Azerbaijan, Sept. 2

Trend:

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has attended the opening of the Jalilabad-Astanli-Jangan-Soltankand highway as part of his visit to Jalilabad district.

The highway was reconstructed by Azeravtoyol Open Joint Stock Company.

Chairman of Azeravtoyol Open Joint Stock Company Saleh Mammadov informed the head of state of the reconstruction work.

The 21.2-km road connects 23 villages with a total population of 20,000 people. The two-lane road is 6 meters in width.

President Ilham Aliyev cut the ribbon symbolizing the opening of the Jalilabad-Astanli-Jangan-Soltankand highway.