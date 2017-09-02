Ilham Aliyev attends opening of cereals & pulses cleaning-packing complex in Jalilabad

2017-09-02 17:13 | www.trend.az | 0

Baku, Azerbaijan, Sept. 2

Trend:

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has attended the opening of Avangard LLC’s cereals and pulses cleaning and packing complex in Jalilabad.

The plant features state-of-the-art equipment. The total area of the complex is five hectares, and it includes a grain storage, a mill, and a pulses and flour products packing plant.

The facility has a capacity of 5 tons per hour. The 10,000-ton grain storage and the mill, which has a processing capacity of 30 tons per hour, feature the Azerbaijani- and Turkish-made equipment. The pulses and flour products packing plant is supplied with the Turkish-made equipment.

The project will create nearly 80 jobs.