Ilham Aliyev congratulates Captains Regent of San Marino

2017-09-02 17:24 | www.trend.az | 0

Baku, Azerbaijan, Sept. 2

Trend:

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has sent a congratulatory letter to Captains Regent of the Republic of San Marino Mimma Zavoli and Vanessa D’Ambrosio.

“On my own behalf and on behalf of the people of Azerbaijan, I extend my most sincere congratulations to you and all the people of the Republic of San Marino on your country’s national holiday – Republic Day,” Ilham Aliyev said in his letter.

“On this remarkable day, I extend my best wishes to you and wish the friendly people of San Marino lasting peace and prosperity.”