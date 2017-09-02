President Ilham Aliyev viewed Gunashli-Agro LLC`s Agropark in Jalilabad

Baku, Azerbaijan, Sept. 2

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has viewed Gunashli-Agro LLC`s Agropark as part of his visit to Jalilabad.

The head of state viewed a stand highlighting the technical indicators of the Agropark. The facility features 563-hectare barley, 530-hectare sugar beet, 219-hectare wheat, 160-hectare cotton, 68-hectare maize and 60-hectare clover plantations.

President Ilham Aliyev was informed of the Agropark of Gunashli-Agro LLC as well as other agroparks that were and will be built in the districts in accordance with proposals of the Ministry of Economy.

The Agropark occupies a total area of 1,600 hectares. State-of-the-art pivot irrigation systems were installed in an area of 1,200 hectares.

The head of state toured the Agropark. The complex features two cattle farms and milking systems. It has maize reaping machines, mowers, oil tankers, 40 electronic and 20 mechanical milking machines, three Belarus tractors, three ploughs, and other equipment.

A milk processing plant with a daily capacity of 20 tons and costing AZN5 million as well as a meat plant with an annual capacity of 1,000 tons and costing 1.5 million will be built in the Agropark. Once fully implemented, the projects will create nearly 350 jobs.