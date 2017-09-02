Uzbekistan marks Remembrance Day of first president

Tashkent, Uzbekistan, Sept. 2

By Demir Azizov– Trend:

Today, on Sept. 2, Uzbekistan marks the Day of Remembrance of Islam Karimov, the first president of the country, Uzbekistan National News Agency (UzA) reported.

Islam Karimov served as Uzbek president for more than 25 years. He passed away Sept. 2, 2016 at the age of 78 after suffering a stroke. Islam Karimov was buried in Samarkand city, his hometown.

In early December 2016, presidential election was held in Uzbekistan, and Shavkat Mirziyoyev, who previously served as prime minister, gained victory at the election.

At the end of January this year, Mirziyoyev signed a decree on commemorating the first president of Uzbekistan. According to the document, Karimov’s birthday will be celebrated every year on Jan. 30, and the day of his remembrance – on Sept. 2.

In accordance with the decree, the Tashkent International Airport, the car plant in the city of Asaka, Tashkent State Technical University, the Palace of Arts in the city of Fergana were named after the first President of Uzbekistan Islam Karimov. Streets in several cities of the country were also named after the first Uzbek president.

Today, Samarkand also hosted a ceremony of opening a monument to the first president of Uzbekistan.

A monument to Islam Karimov was erected in a park near Registan Square, not far from the house where he grew up. The monument was opened by Shavkat Mirziyoyev, who arrived to attend the ceremony, and Tatyana Karimova, widow of the first president. Flowers were laid at the foot of the monument, and the national anthem of Uzbekistan was played.