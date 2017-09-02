President Ilham Aliyev views “Yashil Chay” plantation in Lankaran

2017-09-02

Baku, Azerbaijan, Sept. 2

Trend:

As part of his visit to Lankaran President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has viewed a tea plantation of local farmer Araz Yagubov`s “Yashil Chay” LLC.

The head of state was told that the tea leaves harvested from the plantation are processed and packed at the company`s production facility. The company produces high-quality “Lankaran tea”.

President Ilham Aliyev also viewed a mulberry plantation, which features 12,000 saplings brought from China.

The head of state spoke with workers here and posed with them for photographs.