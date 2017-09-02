President Ilham Aliyev views Astara Chay LLC`s tea plantation in Lankaran

2017-09-02 19:08 | www.trend.az | 0

Baku, Azerbaijan, Sept. 2

Trend:

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has visited Astara Chay LLC`s plantations in Lankaran.

The head of state was told that the total area of tea plantations in the country is 1,016 hectares, including 568 hectares in Lankaran, 345 hectares in Astara, 60 hectares in Zagatala and 43 hectares in Masalli districts.

Astara Chay LLC has 289 hectares of tea plantations.

President Ilham Aliyev spoke with the company`s workers and posed with them for photographs.