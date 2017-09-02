President Ilham Aliyev views rice paddies and opens rice plant in Lankaran (PHOTO)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Sept. 2

Trend:

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has viewed Janub Agro LLC`s rice paddies and inaugurated a rice plant as part of his visit to Lankaran.

The head of state was told that the complex occupies a total area of 225 hectares. The rice paddies occupy an area of 35 hectares, which will be expanded by 27.5 hectares in the future.

President Ilham Aliyev was informed of the latest technologies used to cultivate rice. Rice farming is being developed in the district`s Girdani, Veravul, Urga, Siyavar, Hirkan, Kholmili, Shikhakaran, Mamusta, Separadi and other villages.

The head of state then launched the rice plant, which is one hectare in area. Construction of the plant started last November and was completed this August.

President Ilham Aliyev viewed production process here. The plant has a monthly processing capacity of 300 tons and drying capacity of 900 tons. It created 15 permanent jobs. The capacity of the plant will be increased twice in the future, while the number of staff will reach 60.