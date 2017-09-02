President Ilham Aliyev opens Khazar Palace hotel in Lankaran (PHOTO)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Sept. 2

Trend:

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has attended the opening of Khazar Palace hotel complex in Lankaran.

The head of state cut the ribbon symbolizing the opening of the hotel.

The complex is two hectares in area. Construction of the five-storey 39-room hotel started in May 2015 and was completed this August.

President Ilham Aliyev was told that the hotel staff, which are mainly Azerbaijani nationals, completed special trainings. The hotel houses a conference hall and several restaurants, which offer dishes of the Azerbaijani and world cuisine.

President Ilham Aliyev viewed rooms and gyms of the hotel.

Khazar Palace hotel will provide 100 people with permanent jobs. There are also eight cottages in the hotel`s area.